Where Do the Fallout Games Take Place? Answered

Keeping track of when and where every Fallout game takes place can be tricky. Each installment takes us to a new post-apocalyptic location, from the Commonwealth to New California. So, let’s go over the main settings for every Fallout game.

All Main Regions for Every Fallout Game

Location is a major draw for the Fallout community. Players constantly request their favorite settings and try to guess where we’re going next in the series. So far, we’ve been able to explore the post-apocalyptic rendition of many regions throughout the United States. All of them have featured interesting landmarks, enemies, and challenges, displaying Wasteland life with a great breadth of experiences.

Fallout – Southern California

The first Fallout takes us to the West Coast in Southern California. You’ll play as a vault dweller tasked with obtaining a water purifier chip, a dire search that sends you out into rough, hot, and sandy locations. You might recognize some familiar towns along the way, too, such as Bakersfield (now Necropolis) or the remains of Los Angeles (known as Angel’s Boneyard).

Fallout 2 – Northern California, Southern Oregon, Nevada

Fallout 2 takes players mostly to Northern California. That said, Southern Oregon and some of Nevada make appearances with important locations, such as Arroyo and New Reno. This sequel picks up 80 years after the first game, as you’ll take on the role of the original vault dweller’s grandchild. Continuing the family curse of being sent on dangerous missions, you’ll embark on a search to find a Garden of Eden Creation Kit (G.E.C.K.).

Fallout Tactics – Midwest America

Fallout Tactics switches up its gameplay and its locations. Instead of California, you’ll head to Midwest America in 2197, venturing across the Great Plains to the Rocky Mountains as a newly accepted recruit of the Brotherhood. Some notable locations include Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, and more.

Fallout 3 – Washington, D.C.

Fallout 3‘s Capital Wasteland is located in Washington, D.C., allowing you to visit the dilapidated Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, the Metro, and more. I’ll never forget growing up as the Lone Wanderer and being forced to flee the Vault in search of James. Stepping out into the Capital Wasteland for the first time is one of the most iconic moments in the series.

Fallout: New Vegas – Mojave Desert

As the title implies, New Vegas returns to the west coast putting you in the shoes of the Courier. You’re tasked with transporting a package to New Vegas, formerly Las Vegas. As you travel across the Mojave Desert, you’ll visit parts of Nevada, California, and Arizona.

Fallout 4 – Boston

Whether you choose to play as Nora or Nate in search of your child, you’ll navigate the surrounding area of Boston in the New England Commonwealth. Similar to Fallout 3, several iconic landmarks make an appearance, such as the Massachusetts State House.

Fallout 76 – West Virginia

I’ll always blame Fallout 76 for getting “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” stuck in my head, but there’s no better song for the game, considering it takes place right in West Virginia. This MMO is primarily set in Appalachia, which includes West Virginia and some of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

That’s where every Fallout game takes place.

