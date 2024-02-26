Toward the mid-game of Pacific Drive, you’ll see that higher-tiered tools, car parts, and upgrades will require a slew of Marsh Eggs to make or unlock valuable items. Unfortunately, this material can be tough to find, so here’s an explanation of where to get Marsh Eggs in Pacific Drive.

Where & How to Get Marsh Eggs in Pacific Drive

The primary reason why Marsh Eggs aren’t easy to find in Pacific Drive is that the material only appears in the mid-zone of the Olympic Exclusion Zone within the swamp areas. Once inside these biomes, look around for glowing red orbs near areas with water.

Usually, the Marsh Eggs will be on the hoods or trucks of a small handful of cars beside the red orbs, which you can suck up quickly with the Hand-Vac. Also, these cars with Marsh Eggs on them generally offer around 60 each cluster, so keep this in mind if you’re hoping to scavenge a specific number for crafting/upgrading at the garage.

Occasionally, you might even discover Marsh Eggs on abandoned vehicles off the roads in Pacific Drive, but you’re mostly guaranteed to get the material next to red orbs. And if you’re lucky, you could find a tiny bit of Marsh Eggs while scavenging inside buildings and whatnot. Yet again, you’ll gain far more by gathering from their usual source in the swamp.

What Can You Use Marsh Eggs For in Pacific Drive?

With enough Marsh Eggs, you can craft a few valuable tools and even boost your resistance to the Zone’s status effects at an Outfitting Station.

Most importantly, you can unlock and make a Blowtorch to replace the Repair Putty as your primary tool to heal the durability of car parts. It’s the best repair tool in Pacific Drive that you can make as long as you have around two-to-three-clusters-worth of Marsh Eggs.

Pacific Drive is available on PlayStation and PC.