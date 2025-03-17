Where & How to Watch Wolf Hall

The acclaimed British drama Wolf Hall, adapting the historical novels by Hilary Mantel, features an all-star cast and has found rising popularity with international audiences. Here’s where and how you can watch Wolf Hall to witness the thrilling saga of English historical figure Thomas Cromwell.

Where & How to Stream Wolf Hall

There are actually a number of different ways to stream Wolf Hall, some that only include the usual premium subscriptions at no additional charge. As part of its availability through Masterpiece, PBS’ long-standing partnership with the BBC, American viewers can watch Wolf Hall through PBS’ dedicated streaming platform Passport. Keep in mind that PBS Passport is only available for those that either donate $60 a year or $5 monthly, though this is still a fraction of most streaming platform subscription prices.

Another option is to watch Wolf Hall on Prime Video, provided users have a premium subscription to Amazon’s popular streaming service, provided they have an active Passport subscription. For those that are interested in renting or purchasing Wolf Hall, either through the usual season packages or individual episodes, the series has this option available on both YouTube and Fandango at Home, the latter being the rebranded digital platform formerly known as Vudu.

Wolf Hall has since received a sequel limited series, Wolf Hall: The Mirror & the Light, concluding the story of deadly courtly intrigue between Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII in 16th century England. After its successful broadcast run in the United Kingdom concluded in December 2024, The Mirror & the Light will be available to watch as part of PBS’ Masterpiece programming starting Sunday, March 23 at 9pm EST, with new episodes released weekly and available to stream through Passport and Prime Video as the series progresses with its American release schedule. Presumably, viewers will be able to rent or purchase The Mirror & the Light on YouTube and Fandango at Home when the season concludes its six-episode run in April 2025.

