Dark and Darker, Ironmace Games’ first person-PvPvE dungeon crawler is, after an alpha playtest or two, out now in PC Early Access. But after a DMCA complaint got the game removed from Steam, you can’t pick it up from Valve’s platform. So if you’ve had an eye on this game you’ll be wondering just where to download Dark and Darker. Here’s the answer.

Here Are the Two Ways to Get Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker isn’t available on Steam, or the Epic Games Store, or Itch.io or GOG. So where do you get Dark and Darker and how do you download it? There are two options open to you. First of all, you can use developer Ironmace’s own launcher, which they’ve dubbed Blacksmith.

Alternatively, you can purchase it from ChafGames, a digital distributor that Ironmace has partnered with. Dark and Darker appears to be the only game that ChafGames is selling outright with the rest of their catalogue being subscription only.

How Much Does Dark and Darker Cost?

Dark and Darker is available in two flavours, the regular Standard Edition, which is priced at $35 and the Founders Edition: Hold the Line version, costing $50. Here’s what you get:

Standard Edition ($35)

Dark and Darker Full Game

Full Game Dark and Darker Early Access

Early Access Bluestone Shard +5.

Founder’s Edition: Hold the Line ($50)

Dark and Darker Full Game

Full Game Dark and Darker Early Access

Early Access Race: Skeleton

Item Skin: Blue Torch,

Hold the Line Emote,

Dark and Darker Test Access (Future availability)

So, the Founders Edition will let you play as a skeleton, a special blue torch and a new emote. It’ll also let you test dungeons early. Yes, you read that right – this Early Access game has an Early Early Access tier. That feels a little off to me.

The game also has an in-game currency, Redstone Shards, available from $2.00 for 1, right through to $40.00 for 20. You can spend these in in-game shop, which Ironmace intends to be “..a fair way to support us while enjoying the game.”

How to Download the Launcher for Dark and Darker

If you want to purchase the game directly from Ironmace Games, you’ll need their launcher, Blacksmith. You can download the Blacksmith installer by going to the developer’s website and clicking on the green “Launcher Download” button.

Once you’ve run and installed it, Blacksmith will launch. You’ll also need to create an account which you do on the Ironmace website. Clicking on Create Account will take you there. You’ll still have to buy the game but that shouldn’t be too hard.

And that’s how to download Dark and Darker’s Early Access version on PC.