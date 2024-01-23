Just like Pokémon, as players progress in Palworld, they want to capture stronger Pals. That’s because they will help them in battles against the game’s most formidable bosses. Here’s where to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld.

Jetragon Locations in Palworld

Jetragon is one of the legendary Pals in Palworld, making it one of the most coveted in the game. However, going after this beast isn’t as simple as some of the Pals from the early game. Jetragon can only be found at Mount Obsidian, which is in the lava region in the southwest of the map. Of course, that means it gets a little warm, and players will need Heat Resistant Armor if they want to survive more than a few minutes.

For those who are looking to avoid the kind of journey Frodo and Samwise went on, the closest fast travel point to Jetragon’s spawn point is the Beach of Everlasting Summer. In a fight where every item counts, it’s probably the smart move to fast travel and avoid losing anything on the way.

How to Catch Jetragon in Palworld

Jetragon is an incredibly strong opponent and should not be taken lightly. However, Pokémon masters will know that Dragon-type Pokémon are weak to Ice-types, and that is also the case in Palworld. For those low on Ice-types, another Dragon type will be effective, but it’s best to use both kinds of Pals.

When players are finally ready to start the battle, it’s important to be patient because it will take a while to finally defeat Jetragon. It may even take more than one encounter, but once the beast is down for the count, it’s important to have plenty of Pal Spheres on hand. Lucky hunting!

And that’s how to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.