Where to Find Bladed Rhino Beetles in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

Want to get your hands on some Bladed Rhino Beetles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? If so, you should be prepared for some serious searching because they’re not easy to track down. Luckily, we can point you in the right direction and help you fill your pockets with these elusive creatures. So, if you want to know where to find these critters, we have the solution.

Where to Look For Bladed Rhino Beetles and How to Catch Them

You’ll find Bladed Rhino Beetles in the rainforests of East and West Necluda. A good place to start is Bronas Forest, mainly because it’s relatively safe. It’s a temporary home to Cima and the adorable tusked animals she’s studying, so bad guys seem to back off.

Sneak around and start looking up at the trunks of the bigger trees. You’ll spot the yellow and gray beetles dotted about. Unfortunately, trying to knock them down by throwing things at them will just make them disappear, so you’ll need to climb up and grab them.

Having something to enhance your stealth will definitely help, but it’s not essential. I found it easiest to sneak over to the tree and climb up on the opposite side from where the Bladed Rhino Beetles are. Then, it’s as simple as climbing horizontally until you can reach the beetle and grab it.

Even if you know where to look, they tend to be scarce, so you’ll have to do a bit of hunting around, but keep at it.

So, remember, if you’re looking for Bladed Rhino Beetles in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find them up trees in the East and West Necluda rainforests. There’s plenty more to find in the game than just these beetles, though, so if you’re looking for something else, take a look through our many guides.