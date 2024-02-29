Where to Find Every Cactuar Picture in Costa Del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a lot of mini-games, and I mean a lot. And once you reach Costa Del Sol, it’s basically mini-game hell. Anyway, if you’re having trouble finding all four Cactuar pictures in FF7 Rebirth, we’re here to help you out.

Recommended Videos

All Costa Del Sol Cactuar Picture Locations in FF7 Rebirth

When you eventually take control of Tifa or Aerith in Costa Del Sol, the girls will need to play a few mini-games to earn tickets to be exchanged for beachwear. One of those mini-games involve looking for Cactuar pictures scattered around the island, and you’ll need to take a picture of them with the provided camera.

Some of these can be downright tricky to find, but we’ve included screenshots of the map and the pictures themselves down below to help you locate them quickly:

Cactuar Picture #1

The first Cactuar picture is located along the pier.

Look out at the stone just beyond the pier, then use the camera to snap a photo of it. Don’t forget to meet the zoom requirements as well.

Cactuar Picture #2

The second Cactuar picture in FF7 Rebirth is located at the surfing store, just west of the pier.

Standing in front of the store, look up to find the picture stamped subtly on the sign.

Cactuar Picture #3

The third Cactuar picture can be found on the west side of Costa Del Sol, where the rows of shops are.

When you enter this little row, turn around to find the picture on the rocks.

Cactuar Picture #4

The fourth and final Cactuar picture is the trickiest to find. Head to the southern part of the island, near the stone bridge.

From here, look in the direction of the water and you should see two fire hydrants on the ground. The one closest to the bridge has a mini Cactuar stamped on it.

And with that, you’ll have snapped photos of all four Cactuar pictures! You’ll then be able to report back to the NPC near the pier, and turn in the photos for a costume ticket. Do note that you need at least two tickets to get an outfit for both Aerith and Tifa.

That does it for all the Cactuar picture locations in FF7 Rebirth.