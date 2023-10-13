Where to Find Gerlinde the Blacksmith in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

Much like other Soulslike games, one of the most efficient ways to power up your character isn’t by increasing your stats, but by upgrading your weapons. Lords of the Fallen proves this once again to be true, introducing the morally questionable Gerlinde the Blacksmith to help upgrade your equipment. However, you can miss her pretty easily, so if you want to keep your swords sharp, this guide will tell you where to find her in Lords of the Fallen as you adventure through Mournstead.

You may notice that, in Skyrest Bridge near the Vestige, a set of stairs leads up to a workshop-like room that is otherwise empty. Gerlinde the Blacksmith will later occupy this space, but you cannot rescue her until the very end of an area called Pilgrim’s Perch, which you’ll come into after defeating the sub boss Scourged Sister Delyth.

How to Find Gerlinde the Blacksmith in LotF

Navigate the tricky area until you find yourself on a platform with an Umbral door blocking your way, flanked by two enemies wearing spiked helmets. You have to Soulflay three bodies linked to the door by blue, vein-like roots only visible in the Umbral realm. One of these is on an Umbral platform behind the wooden platform you’re standing on, the second is up to the left of the door along a narrow beam, and the final body is to the right of the door, around the corner where the spikey headed enemy spawned. Once done, Soulflay through the door and climb down the ladders to come out to where Gerlinde is locked up in a cage.

It’s advised to hop on the nearby elevator before climbing down to rescue Gerlinde as it leads up to the Bellroom Vestige rest spot. Once you’re all healed up, head back down. Take out the dogs surrounding Gerlinde’s cage before doing battle with the shield-wielding Sentinel, who drops the key to Gerlinde’s cage. Give the key to Gerlinde and sometime later she’ll appear in Skyrest Bridge in the workshop area waiting for you with her slave Sparky.

Now, you can upgrade your weapons with her using different tiers of Deralium ore, which typically drop from human-like enemies, and a bit of Vigor, greatly increasing the damage output of your favorite weapons. However, do note that later tiers of Deralium are rather hard to find, making upgrading many weapons a vast waste of resources – pick your playstyle and stick with it if you want to find success in Lords of the Fallen.

