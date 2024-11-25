Is Demon Slayer Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite never shies away from collaborating with a major brand or property. Take the current Chapter 2 Remix, which features iconic musical artists like Eminem and Snoop Dogg. So, it’s never a surprise when a rumor drops about Fortnite doing another crossover. But is Demon Slayer really coming to Fortnite?

Is Fortnite Doing a Demon Slayer Collaboration?

The rumor stems from a post from prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina on X (formerly Twitter). They claim that Fortnite x Demon Slayer is coming soon but provide no further details, leading to a bit of confusion online. After all, it’s hard to trust information that doesn’t come from Epic Games itself, as the company is big on transparency, especially when it involves its massively popular battle royale title.

Fortnite leakers rarely miss the mark, though, having concrete ways of getting this information ahead of time. However, it is important to note that things can change. The collaboration with The Incredibles, for instance, was supposed to include a version of the Incredibile, but it ended up getting scrapped. So, while it’s okay to start getting excited about the idea of Demon Slayer coming to Fortnite, it’s important not to put the cart before the horse.

What Demon Slayer Skins Could Be Available in Fortnite?

Like the past anime collaborations Fortnite has done, there are sure to be a Demon Slayer few skins for players to purchase in the Item Shop. The current trend is that the drops usually contain three male skins and one female, and it just so happens that the popular anime series sets itself up perfectly for that.

Tanjiro will, of course, be the main skin since he is the protagonist of the series. Joining him will likely be his sister Nezuko and his friends Zenitsu and Inosuke. They’re sure to have some fun items accompanying them, such as swords, and there’s no way Fortnite doesn’t include Nezuko’s box as a Back Bling.

There’s also a slim chance that a Demon Slayer POI finds its way onto the map. One option is the Butterfly Mansion, where Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayers go when they need to rest up, but there’s also the Infinity Castle, which will be the setting for the upcoming movie trilogy that will end the anime.

And that’s whether Demon Slayer is coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

