How To Watch Demon Slayer in Order – All Seasons & Movies

As far as anime go, it doesn’t get bigger than Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The series follows Tanjiro, a boy who has his life turned upside down by demons and learns to fight back. If you’re looking to get into Demon Slayer, here’s how to watch it in order.

How To Watch the Demon Slayer Anime in Order

Demon Slayer Season 1

The season that started it all, Demon Slayer‘s first outing is all about Tanjiro learning what it means to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. He has his own reasons for wanting to join up, hoping to find a way to protect his sister, and he makes a lot of friends along the way. However, not everyone is buying Tanjiro’s nice act.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train

After Season 1, it’s time to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which also acts as the first arc of Season 2. It focuses on the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, who is on a mission to stop a demon who gets inside people’s dreams. Tanjiro and his friend find themselves involved in the fight and come across an even bigger threat later on.

Demon Slayer Season 2 (Episodes 8-18)

Demon Slayer wastes no time diving into another epic story by placing Tanjiro in the care of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui as he heads to the Entertainment District to look for a powerful demon. Things go off the rails after that, and Tanjiro has to face his toughest challenge yet.

Demon Slayer Season 3

After another fierce battle, it’s time to watch Demon Slayer Season 3, which sees Tanjiro head to the Swordsmith Village to get a new sword. What seems like a relaxing vacation quickly turns into a fight for his life, however, as a couple of powerful demons make their way to the sacred location. Thankfully, Tanjiro has some help in the form of two Hashiras, Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji.

Demon Slayer Season 4

A new way to defeat the demons reveals itself, and every member of the Demon Slayer Corps comes together to prepare for the final battle. The leader of the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji, has his own plans, however, as he won’t stop until he reaches his ultimate goal.

The ending of Demon Slayer Season 4 leads directly into the Infinity Castle movie trilogy, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

And that’s how to watch Demon Slayer in order.

Demon Slayer is streaming now on Crunchyroll.





