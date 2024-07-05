Demon Slayer: When Does the Infinity Castle Arc Start in the Manga?

The fourth season of Demon Slayer is over, and it’s going to be a while before the next arc kicks off. Thankfully, the anime isn’t the only way to experience the story by Koyoharu Gotouge. So, when does the Infinity Castle Arc start in the Demon Slayer manga?

Recommended Videos

What Chapter Does the Infinity Castle Arc Start in the Demon Slayer Manga?

Anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the Infinity Castle movies to come out to continue the story of Demon Slayer will have to start with Chapter 140 of the manga, which is part of Volume 16. It begins with Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps falling into the house that Muzan built, which is, of course, where Season 4 of the anime leaves off.

Related: Demon Slayer: Did Ubuyashiki Really Kill His Family in Season 4?

What Is the Infinity Castle Arc About?

The Infinity Castle Arc is all about the final battle against Muzan and his demons. While the Hashira and Tanjiro thought they finally got the upper hand on the Demon King at the end of the Hashira Training Arc, it turns out to be a trap, with the new Upper Four, Nakime, tossing them and their colleagues into the Infinity Castle.

They’re all going to have to fight their way out and find a way to defeat Muzan once and for all, but that’s easier said than done. As the Hashira Training Arc proved, Muzan is far more powerful than any of the other demons, including the Upper Moons. That means Tanjiro and Co. will have to give it their all if they want a chance to end the threat for good.

And that’s when the Infinity Castle Arc starts in the Demon Slayer manga.

The first four seasons of Demon Slayer are streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy