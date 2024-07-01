Demon Slayer: Did Ubuyashiki Really Kill His Family in Season 4?

Demon Slayer doesn’t hold back in the death department. However, while plenty of characters have met tragic ends, they usually don’t take others with them. So, did Ubuyashiki really kill his family in the Demon Slayer Season 4 finale?

The Ubuyashiki Family’s Death in Demon Slayer Season 4, Explained

The penultimate episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 sees Muzan visit the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, at his mansion. When the finale starts, the two talk for a while about the past and so much more. However, before Muzan can take out the leader of the group hellbent on destroying him, the mansion explodes, incapacitating the demon and killing Ubuyashiki, his wife, and two of their kids.

While this may seem like the setup for a classic anime fake-out, where the rest of the family will resurface in the trilogy of movies, that’s not the case – at least not in the source material. The four members of the Ubuyashiki family present at the mansion at the time of the explosion do lose their lives, and the rest of the family has to pick up the slack during the Infinity Castle Arc.

The manga doesn’t confirm whether Kagaya told his kids and wife about his plan, but it’s more likely than not. The Ubuyashiki has been battling against Muzan for centuries, and they all know what’s at stake, especially during Season 4, where the Demon Slayers start to gain the upper-hand. It’s not pleasant to think about children losing their lives, but since members of the Ubuyashiki family don’t live past 30, at least two of them were able to give their lives in service of something greater.

Demon Slayer is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

