The fourth season of Demon Slayer is over, but not everyone watches it week to week. The binge model has become pretty popular, especially for anime that release their seasons on a massive streaming service. So, when will Demon Slayer Season 4 be on Netflix?

Recommended Videos

When Is Demon Slayer Season 4 Going to Drop on Netflix?

There is no confirmed release date for the latest season of Demon Slayer on Netflix. That’s probably pretty disappointing for fans waiting to continue the story, but there’s hope, as there’s an easy way to predict when it will arrive.

It took Demon Slayer Season 3, which had 11 episodes, about 100 days to drop on the streaming giant. Since Season 4 is even shorter, only having eight episodes, it’s fair to assume it will follow the same timetable and arrive near the end of 2024, potentially around October. That means there will be plenty of time to catch up before the arrival of the trilogy of movies that will adapt the rest of the series.

Related: What Did Zenitsu’s Letter Say In Demon Slayer? Explained

What Is Demon Slayer Season 4 About?

The fourth season of Demon Slayer, which adapts the Hashira Training Arc, sees the Demon Slayer Corps come together to prepare for the final battle with Muzan and his forces. With Tanjiro unlocking some kind of mark in two of the Hashira in Season 3, the rest of them will work to gain their own while also training their fellow Demon Slayers.

Of course, Muzan has his own plans, wanting to find Nezuko after she figured out how to withstand the sun. It’s up to Tanjiro and the rest of his allies to make sure that doesn’t happen and take down Muzan once and for all.

And that’s when Demon Slayer Season 4 will be on Netflix.

Demon Slayer is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy