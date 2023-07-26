Where to Find Glow Pikmin in Pikmin 4

One of the most endearing things about the Pikmin series are the cute and adorable creatures themselves, the Pikmin. While the first Pikmin only had three types of Pikmin — Red, Blue, and Yellow ones — later entries would always add a few different types to spice up the levels and offer new layers of strategy. The most unique type of Pikmin introduced, and something that makes Pikmin 4 stand out from its predecessors, is the spooky Glow Pikmin. This new breed of Pikmin is tied to an entirely new gameplay style, but how to find and unlock Glow Pikmin in Pikmin 4 may be a bit unclear, something that we will illuminate for you!

Where to Find and Unlock Glow Pikmin in Pikmin 4

Glow Pikmin are the only type of Pikmin that you will be allowed to use for the new night expeditions. These missions are tower defense modes where you will need to use your new ghostly Pikmin to stop enemies from attacking your Lumiknolls (think of them as night Onions), with the purpose of these night missions being to survive until dawn. Much like with the other Pikmin, by bringing items to your Luminknoll, you’ll be able to spawn more Pikmin and Glow Pikmin will instantly teleport themselves to you upon the completion of a task.

As long as you begin a night expedition, you can access this new breed of Pikmin. In order to unlock these night missions, however, you will need to help of Yonny, the Rescue Corps Doctor, though he is missing when the game begins and you will have to rescue him. Yonny is the eighth castaway you will rescue, since castaways are unlocked sequentially instead of in fixed locations, so you can travel to any of the game’s several areas to find him. Once you bring him back to base, you will unlock night expeditions and, by proxy, Glow Pikmin!

Once you have successfully completed a night expedition, depending on how well you perform on them and how many Pikmin survive, you will gain Glow Seeds, which will allow you to grow Glow Pikmin at any time! They’re incredibly useful Pikmin, due to being resistant to all elements, able to float, and able to stun enemies with a charged attack. Their one major drawback is that, outside of night expeditions, they can only be used in caves. Given just how often you’ll be exploring caves in Pikmin 4, Glow Pikmin can be a valuable resource as you’re exploring and most certainly help out in some tricky boss fights as you reach the bottom of certain caves.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find and unlock Glow Pikmin in Pikmin 4.