Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 8, 2024 09:48 am

Updated May 8, 2024

We searched for the latest codes.

If you enjoy playing Grand Theft Auto, you should dive into Indian Bikes Driving 3D. Hop in a car, kill NPCs, get chased by cops, and fly in an airplane. What’s even better are Indian Bikes Driving 3D cheat codes you can use to create more chaos and fun.  

All Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes List

Active Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes

  • 8000: Use for a Helicopter
  • 1212: Use for a Truck
  • 9: Use for Night Mode
  • 666: Use for a Banneli TNT
  • 330: Use for a Jet Pack Mini
  • 200: Use for a Horse
  • 320: Use for a Jet Pack
  • 7112: Use for Moon Gravity
  • 002: Use for Tattoo Skin
  • 1211: Use for a Pulsar
  • 6677: Use for a JCB
  • 400: Use for a Zx10r Bike
  • 555: Use for a Plane
  • 7777: Use for a Duke 200
  • 6021: Use for a Super Splendor
  • 0015: Use for a Yamaha R15
  • 9000: Use for a Splendor
  • 6000: Use for a Tron Bike
  • 2020: Use for an Endeavour
  • 444: Use for a Scorpio s11
  • 700: Use for a Lamborghini v2
  • 777: Use for a Ducati Diavel
  • 4050: Use for an Apache
  • 0: Use for a Gas Tank
  • 0 + Car cheat codes: Use for a Monster Truck
  • 1111: Use for a Cycle
  • 2000: Use for a Rolls Royce
  • 999: Use for a Yamaha VMAX
  • 6666: Use for a Range Rover
  • 606: Use for a Fire Truck
  • 1001: Use for a Legendar
  • 4215: Use for a Duke
  • 7000: Use for a Hayabhusa
  • 300: Use for a Bolero
  • 01212: Use for a Truck With a Trailer
  • 888: Use for a Yamaha FZ10
  • 8880: Use for a Hummer Car
  • 1120: Use for a Skyfall
  • 200: Use for a Bag
  • 9090: Use for a Thar
  • 1000: Use for a Fortuner
  • 8123: Use for a Mustang
  • 1112: Use for Slow Motion
  • 600: Use for a Dog
  • 3333: Use for a Lamborghini
  • 4444: Use for a Bugatti Chiron
  • 3000: Use for a Kawasaki Ninja H2r
  • 900: Use for a Koeigness
  • 12345: Use for MoreNpc
  • 2030: Use for a Zombie
  • 1216: Use for an Ultra Super Jump
  • 800: Use for a Bugatti v2
  • 9999: Use for a Royal Enfield Bullet
  • 5050: Use for a Dino
  • 9129: Use for an Infinity Health
  • 8888: Use for a Duke 1290
  • 300: Use for a TarzenCar
  • 5000: Use for a Pulsar Rs200
  • 2222: Use for an ATV
  • 4040: Use for a Tank
  • 00: Use for a Fuel Tank
  • 5555: Use for a Ghost Raider Bike
  • 54321: Use for More Traffic Car
  • 333: Use for a Scorpio Classic
  • 500: Use for an Audi
  • 4000: Use for a Porsche
  • 2244: Use for a Supra
  • 1215: Use for a Super Jump
  • 1190: Use for a new KTM
  • 0000: Use for a Hero Pleasure
  • 8811: Use for a Ferrari
  • 1210: Use for a KTM

Expired Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes

  • There are no expired Indian Bikes Driving 3D cheat codes.

How to Redeem Cheat Codes in Indian Bikes Driving 3D

Using cheat codes in Indian Bikes Driving 3D (available on Google Play) is a simple process that you can complete in a few steps, and here is how:

  1. Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D on your device.
  2. Press the phone icon.
  3. Tap the green phone button in the middle.
  4. Press the orange keypad in the bottom-left corner of the phone’s screen.
  5. Type the cheat code into the keypad.
  6. Press the call button and activate the cheat.

Browse through our articles like All Cheat Codes for GTA 3 on Netflix and All Cheat Codes for GTA: Vice City on Netflix here on The Escapist to find more codes and claim more useful freebies!

