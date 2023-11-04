Where to Find Koval in The Invincible

After locating Yasna’s fellow spacewoman Marit in The Invincible, the next crew member you’ll need to find is Koval. In this guide we’ll go over exactly how to track down and locate Koval.

How to Locate Koval in the Extraction Area of The Invincible

After finding Marit in the research area you’ll want to continue straight ahead. Pass underneath the rock formation and wrap around to the right. Make sure you have your tracker out so that you can see the white dot that represents Koval. As you get closer, the white dot will get closer to yours. Just make sure that you don’t get the dots confused, as the one for Marit will still show up as being behind you on the tracker.

You’ll spot quite a large crater just up ahead with poor old Koval lying in the center. He’ll have a whole bunch of pages of research lying about him. As you check on him, you’ll find him to be quite alive, although he appears to have completely lost his mind. He’s unfortunately unable to talk or give any indication of what happened to him to cause the state he’s in.

You should inspect each of the pages of his research lying about him, though. Koval was the last person in contact with the final missing crew member, Dr Gorsky. The notes will prove useful in providing more context on what the crew has been up to and where Dr Gorsky could have gone.

That’s how you can find Koval in The Invincible. He’s not too far from Marit and luckily alive, despite the state he’s in!