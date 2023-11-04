Where to Find Marit in The Invincible

Whilst exploring the planet of Regis III in the The Invincible, you’ll be tasked with having to track down some of your fellow explorers. In this guide we’ll cover how to find Marit in The Invincible.

Where Is Marit in The Invincible

After you’ve reached the base camp early on in The Invincible, you’ll discover one of your crew sitting in the camp in a stupor. Naturally, your character Yasna and the team leader Astrogator Novik (who’s in contact with you over the comms) want to find out what happened to the others. This will become your new main task. Opening your journal/map and flipping the page will reveal that there is an area just up and to the left of the camp location. Follow the left-most path through a cave and over some rocks to reach the excavation area.

You’ll come to a fork in the path as you near the excavation spot. Keep to the left and you’ll enter a wide, open area. Continue straight ahead until you come across a field marking flag in the distance planted by Dr Gorsky. The goal’s not to find Gorsky just yet, but it’s an important sign to take note off. With that now discovered, double back and head around to the left to descend into a crater-like area.

RELATED: The Invincible | Review in 3 Minutes

This is the research area where you’ll find Marit. After examining the strange metallic structures protruding from the ground, bring out your tracking device. Follow the far white dot and you’ll know you’re getting close when it draws near your own. You’ll find a journal containing details of what your fellow astronauts have been up to on the planet. Close by up on the ridge is where you’ll find Marit and complete this objective.

That’s how you find Marit in The Invincible. This event really starts kicking up the intrigue levels as you start locating your companions!