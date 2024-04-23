Screenshot of Galdorf in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Where to Find Palenight Mail in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Recruit Galdorf Guide)

Published: Apr 23, 2024

To recruit Galdorf, you must give him Palenight Mail found in the Abandoned Mine. Here’s exactly where to find the Palenight Mail in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Palenight Mail Location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

The Palenight Mail is located in the Abandoned Mine in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, down a small pathway off the beaten track. To find it, progress through the Abandoned Mine until you reach a fork, with the way forward to the right and a very narrow path to the left. Take the narrow path to the left. Here, you should see the recruitable character Ormond, who asks for three pieces of Iron Ore. You can ignore him if you’d like, but once you see him, you’ll know you’re in the right spot.

Look to the left of Ormond, past a broken bridge above, and you’ll see a glittering spot on the ground. Interact with it to pick up the Palenight Mail. You can see the exact location of the Palenight Mail in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in my screenshots below:

Screenshot of Palenight Mail map location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail map location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail map location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot of Palenight Mail in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
At this point, you have two choices. If you want to recruit Galdorf, return to the entrance of the Abandoned Mine, hand him the Palenight Mail, and he’ll join your ranks. You can also keep the Paleknight Mail and equip it to a party member, as its stats are pretty good at this point in the game:

  • Strength: 139.
  • Magic: 96.
  • Dexterity: 136.
  • Speed: 114.
  • Physical Defense: 136.
  • Magic Defense: 104.
  • Luck: 122.

I’d recommend using the Palenight Mail to recruit Galdorf, as you can get it again. One is found in a chest in the Proving Grounds, and an armor vendor sells it in one of the towns visited later, so it’s not the only time you’ll get your hands on it throughout your adventure.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

