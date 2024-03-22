Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where to Find Rodge in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Prey for the Pack)

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:03 am
Image Source: Capcom

There are a lot of kids going missing in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Like, a lot. It certainly doesn’t help that the clues you get to finding them are so vague too. Here’s how to find Rodge in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Rodge Location

Upon reaching Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a few town citizens will tell you that Rodge has gone missing, and ask if you can help them find him. You’ll first need to gather clues by speaking with the townspeople near the oxcart area, and they’ll tell you that Rodge tends to a flowerbed near the cenotaph west of town. The flowers will also glow at night.

These clues are pretty vague on their own, and that’s where we come in. We’ve indicated Rodge’s location in the map screenshot down below:

rodge's location in dragon's dogma 2

You’ll want to head to the Putrid Cave far west of town, and you’ll find several blue flowers that only light up at night. You can go there during the daytime, and I recommend doing so as traveling at night in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is pretty dangerous, no matter how leveled you are.

In the Putrid Cave, you’ll need to fight off several werewolves before finding Rodge at the end. Do note that this quest is timed, which means that you only have a few in-game days to locate and rescue Rodge before he dies. If you don’t make it in time, you’ll get a scrap piece of cloth in the Putrid Cave that you can bring back to show that the boy has died.

delivering rodge's remains in dragon's dogma 2

Whether you bring him back alive or dead, you’ll still be rewarded with experience and money.

And that’s where you can find Rodge in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
related content
Read Article What Is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Is There Co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is There Co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Is There Co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is There Co-op in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].