When not on the shores of Cauldron Lake, you’ll spend a lot of Alan Wake 2 in the town of Bright Falls. If you want to make exploring the area easier, we’ve got a quick guide on where to find the Bright Falls map in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find the Bright Falls Map in Alan Wake 2

Having a map seems pretty essential to police work, so you’d think Agents Anderson and Casey would have one of the local area tucked away in their car. That’s not the case, though, as once you leave Cauldron Lake and step out onto the streets of Bright Falls, the map section of Saga’s Mind Place is strangely blank.

While it’s not necessary to find the map, it can certainly make navigating the town much easier. Fans of the original Alan Wake will likely still remember most of the layout, but newcomers could use some instance. If you don’t remember how to get to the police department from the Oh Deer! Diner, then you’ll need this handy piece of paper in your back pocket.

To pick up the map, head to the lodge outside of which Agent Casey parked the car. It’s the one with the point of interest outside the front door a bunch of people inside. The guy seemingly dancing the sound of nothing? Yeah, that place.

As you walk through the front doors, immediately turn to your right and you’ll see the Bright Falls map hanging on the wall. While it seems rude to just take it and add to your collection of documents, Saga is a member of the FBI so who’s really going to stop her? Once you’ve interacted with the map, you’ll be able to access it hitting the dedicated button assigned to it or by delving in Agent Anderson’s Mind Place for a more thorough inspection.

The map doesn’t just show your location within the hub world of Bright Falls, but it’ll also help you track down various points of interest. While there’s only one to start, other locations and their respective maps will highlight key places that players can examine to learn a little more about the world of Alan Wake 2. For my money, it’s well worth just poking around to see what you can find. You never know what kind of lore dumps will reframe the story in totally unexpected ways…

