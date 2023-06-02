Where to Find the Pulse Rifle in System Shock Remake

Are you sick of smacking System Shock’s robots with a wrench or metal? Do you want a weapon that will not only do more damage to them, but let you take them out at long range? Something like, say, a pulse rifle would be handy. So if you want to know where exactly to find the pulse rifle in the System Shock remake, I’ve got the answer.

Exactly Where and How to Find the Pulse Rifle in System Shock Remake

The pulse rifle is locked away in a room in the System Shock remake’s Medical Level, which surprisingly isn’t the same room as the Medical Level Armory. I’ve marked the appropriate room on the map below, which should make it easier for you to find it.

However, opening the door isn’t just a case of finding the right keycard. Instead, you’ll have to use the nearby cyberspace portal to unlock the door. Inside cyberspace, proceed through each room till you reach the one with the glowing red line.

Follow the glowing red line to the wall panel and zap it. Follow the line back to the open door, and through there, you’ll see a glowing electric bolt with smaller green cubes around it. Zap that till you’re informed the medical lock has been opened.

Now, exit via the cyberspace portal and you’ll find the door has been opened. Head inside and you can take the pulse rifle. You may find other damaged pulse rifles around the level or on the bodies of enemies. But those can’t be repaired, only scrapped.

As for using the pulse rifle, it should (initially) be your go-to weapon for robots and cyborgs but not mutants.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and how to actually get the pulse rifle in the System Shock remake. If you could use more tips and assistance, check out our additional System Shock remake guides and coverage.