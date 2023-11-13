Where to Play the Original Super Mario RPG

Nintendo’s Super Mario RPG is certainly impressive, but, with the Switch remake releasing in November, what if you want to experience the original? If you’re wondering where to play the original 1996 Super Mario RPG here’s how, but it might not be what you want to hear.

Here’s How To Experience the Original Super Mario RPG

You’ve got a few options when it comes to playing or replaying the original Super Mario RPG, or Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars to give it its full title.

1. Buy Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars on cartridge.

You don’t need an original SNES to play it, there are consoles such as the Hyperkin RetroN 2 HD that will play original cartridges.

But it won’t be cheap, because unboxed cartridges go for at least $70. Plus, there’s the possibility that the save battery in the cartridge will have worn out, meaning it won’t hold your saves. You can replace the battery, but it’s slightly fiddly.

2. Find someone who bought the game on Virtual Console.

Super Mario RPG was as part of Nintendo’s Virtual Console line of games, purchasable and playable on Wii, Wii U, and 3DS. However, the online shops for these consoles have been retired, so you can no longer use the online store and purchase the game. But, if you know someone who’s already purchased the Virtual Console version (they should be able to re-download it), you’ll be able to play it.

3. Buy a Super NES Classic Edition.

The Super NES Classic Edition, also known as the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System or SNES Mini, is no longer in production, but Super Mario RPG did feature in its collection of 21 games. You should be able to snag a second hand one for a reasonable price, as long as you don’t insist on a boxed version. Chances are it’ll work out cheaper than buying a SNES cartridge and something to play it on.

4. That’s it.

There are no other ways of playing the original Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars — certainly none that rhyme with ‘bemulation’ that could incur the wrath of Nintendo’s lawyers.

Is Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch Online (NSO)?

Nintendo isn’t always on the ball when it comes to making its older titles accessible to would-be players. The company’s Nintendo Switch Online retro collection is a step in the right direction and there are a handful of legacy Mario games on there.

However, Super Mario RPG isn’t amongst them. It’s not been withdrawn, it has never been part of the Nintendo Switch Online library. And while Sega has released a few Mega Drive compilations, Nintendo hasn’t been nearly as forthcoming with its classics.

That’s where and how to play the original 1996 Super Mario RPG.