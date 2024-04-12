RoBending Online Codes (April 2024)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony. Then everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. And now, in RoBending Online, you can become the strongest Bender in Roblox with these RoBending Online codes.

All RoBending Online Codes Codes List

RoBending Online Codes (Working)

TenKFollows : 20 sub-element spins in character creator ( New )

: 20 sub-element spins in character creator ( ) NintyPercentageLikes: 20 sub-element spins in character creator

RoBending Online Codes (Expired)

Visits15M

RandomFixes88

ForwardsWeGo

YurlGoat1

YurlDoubleDrops1

CustomizeYesYeah

Series

SoonTM

BalancePatch1

DualSubs

SorryFix

Upd1Slot

Upd1Spins

Release

Console

4kLikes

5kLikesFreeCustomization

1kPlrs

1500Likes

SorryForCustomizationBug

Shutdown

SorryForShutdown

How to Redeem Codes in RoBending Online

Are you the Avatar, born into a new body? Or are you simply a Bender trying to make their way in the world, slowly growing stronger with each passing day? Either way, codes can help you get stronger. Especially if you want more spins to try and find that rare, coveted sub-element. To redeem the codes, you just need to follow the instructions below.

Launch RoBending Online on Roblox. Select the menu button by pressing ‘M’ on PC or the menu button on your controller. Next, select the gear icon on the left side of the wheel.

Screenshots by The Escapist

This new menu will have a box labeled ‘CODES’ at the bottom. Type or paste any of the active codes listed above. Hit enter and you’ll get your rewards!

