If you enjoyed Tokyo Revengers then Ken Wakui has a new manga for you. Astro Royale is the latest addition to Weekly Shonen Jump and a fresh Sci-Fi story from the respected mangaka. So you can start this new journey, here’s where to read Astro Royale.

Where To Read Astro Royale, Shonen Jump’s Newest Series

Image via Shonen Jump

The best place to read Astro Royale right now is via Viz Media either online or through the Shonen Jump app. As usual, new chapters will be available to read for free, but to gain access to the back catalog you’ll require a subscription.

The good news is that since there is only one chapter of Astro Royale available right now you can check it out and then stay up to date weekly without needing to sign up for premium. Of course, the other way to read Astro Royale is by picking up Weekly Shonen Jump, but since that will require you to be in Japan and read Japanese we expect Viz Media is probably the easiest way.

Like other Weekly Shonen Jump titles, Astro Royale is subject to break weeks so don’t expect a new chapter every week. However, you should get a new chapter every Sunday so make sure to check back on the official Viz Media page to stay in the loop.

Astro Royale is a Yakuza manga at its core but with a unique sci-fi spin on things. You’ll meet 12 children who are fighting for control over their family gang after the passing of their adopted father. Things get shaken up when a new successor is chosen and it gets even more crazy when a meteor shower winds up giving people incredible powers.

Of course, with so little of this manga available there are plenty of secrets still to be discovered so we suggest getting caught up and starting on Astro Royale today.

