Kagurabachi skyrocketed to notoriety in 2023 as the first image of the manga series spawned thousands of memes, but the series proved it was no joke quickly becoming one of the most popular series currently in Weekly Shonen Jump. Here’s where you can check it out.

Where To Read Kagurabachi Today

The best place to read Kagurabachi is Viz Media’s website or the Shonen Jump app. Like any manga to release via Weekly Shonen Jump, Kagurabachi is published in English by Viz Media and so new chapters arrive on its website available to read for free for a limited time.

New chapters on Viz Media are free until there are three newer releases. That means you can read the latest additions without a subscription, but if you want to go back and enjoy the story from the start you’ll need to purchase a subscription. Of course, this doesn’t just give you access to Kagurabachi, but the whole library of hit manga also.

Kagurabachi is finally getting a physical run in Japan with Volume 1 already on shelves. This means fans in the West can expect the first physical edition of this story in 2024. When it does arrive that will be one of the best ways to read the story and the ultimate way for collections to start their collections. Of course, until that happens fans will need to settle for digital.

If you are in Japan or can read Japanese another way to read Kagurabachi would be to purchase Weekly Shonen Jump where chapters of the series make their debut, but we expect for many of you this won’t be a viable option. Fortunately, the translated version of the manga typically appears online around the same time.

We don’t expect Kagurabachi to end anytime soon so there’s no better time to start the manga than today.

