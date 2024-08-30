Image Credit: Bethesda
The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

Jason Coles
Published: Aug 30, 2024 08:42 am

If you want The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 11 release date, then you’ll be glad to know that we have it for you. All you need to do is summon some mana and fire off a spell. Or just read the next section.

When Is The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 11 Release Date?

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 11 release date is August 4th. The series has had a couple of interesting moments, but aside from the overall vibe of a human in the demon army wanting to make peace the priority, it’s not really excelled at any point. That being said, the OP is great, and that always helps.

What Happened In The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 10?

With Satie having been mistaken for someone else and kidnapped by pirates, Ike borrows a ship in Episode 10 and sails out to find her. He also seems to realize that maybe he actually likes her a fair bit more than he might have properly thought about. Naturally, Satie ends up in a creepy maid outfit, and then the captain of the pirates is a big old weirdo to someone who appears to be young enough to be his daughter.

Ike eventually catches up to the ship, though, and casts a big old bunch of magic to end the pirates’ career permanently by smashing their ship up with a lot of flair. The final moments of the episode have Ike awkwardly trying to talk to Satie and Yuria and just generally being bad with women. Unfortunately, the slice of life can’t continue because the Demon Lord comes to visit and tells Ike to return home. We’ll see what happens next when The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human’s eleventh episode arrives on Crunchyroll.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army Was a Human
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.