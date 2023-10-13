Where to Use the Fief Key in Lords of the Fallen

At a certain point in Lords of the Fallen, the game becomes much less directed and throws the ball to the player when it comes to determining their next course of action. Whether you enjoy this lack of direction or find the sharp contrast jarring — I know I did — it can be quite difficult to figure out where you need to head next. That’s where the Fief Key comes into play. But where exactly do you use this mysterious item in Lords of the Fallen?

How to Obtain the Fief Key in Lords of the Fallen

For an item that’s so essential to continuing the story of Lords of the Fallen, you’ll obtain it with next to zero fanfare. It’s also rather unclear what triggers it to spawn; whether it’s passing a certain point of progression or the defeat of a particular boss, you’ll likely only be able to pick it up while you’re making your way through the enflamed remains of the city of Calrath. I found it after killing the Infernal Enchantress, but, given how I happened upon it, it could very well have dropped earlier.

So, based on my personal experience, you’ll want to at least get to the Vestige of Sebastian in the Calrath depot. Once you defeat the Infernal Enchantress, who presents like a boss fight but is really just a hopped-up common enemy you’ll encounter much more frequently, then you’ll want to warp to Skyrest. In your sanctuary, you should see the glowing orb that denotes an item on the floor to your left. If you pick it up, you’ll find the jealous warrior Andreas of Ebb has left you a note which also contains the Fief Key.

Reading his letter, he does drop a hint about where you should take the key but, as is typical of a soulslike game, he never explains it outright. The line you want to pay attention to is, “I venture into the frigid fief of Kinrangr, hoping you will find the courage to follow in my footsteps.” Right, so we now know that the Fief Key will lead us into a frozen village known as Kinrangr, but where exactly do we find it?

Where to Use the Fief Key in Lords of the Fallen

If you’ve been paying attention to some of the more ostentatious doors in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll no doubt have come across a couple that have a bell dangling in their center. They’re sealed shut though… until you have the right key. To use the Fief Key, you’ll want to warp to one of the earliest Vestiges you unlock during your playthrough: Vestige of Marco the Axe aka “Windmill” in the fast-travel menu.

Once you’ve landed at the Vestige, your goal should be visible. Simply pan the camera to the left and you’ll see one of the aforementioned doors. Walk on over and you’ll now be able to push it open thanks to the Fief Key in your inventory.

Be warned though, this section of the game is brutal with plenty of invisible snipers, icy barbarians, and boss fights that will chill you to the bone. You’ll have to suck it up though, since conquering the horrors of Kinrangr is required to beat Lords of the Fallen. Good luck.