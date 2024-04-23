Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers.
Category:
Movies & TV

Where to Watch 2016's Passengers

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:58 am

Passengers, starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, wasn’t a critical hit when it first landed in theaters, but it’s finding new life due to social media. So, if you’re interested in checking out the 2016 film, here’s where to watch Passengers.

Where to Watch 2016’s Passengers

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers. This image is part of an article about where to watch 2016's Passengers.

Over 60 million people have viewed a clip posted on X of Jennifer Lawrence’s Aurora learning that Chris Pratt’s Jim woke her up 90 years early in Passengers. It paints a terrifying picture of a man who decided to ruin a woman’s life after she, alongside thousands of others, decided to abandon Earth and look for a new home for humanity. Of course, things are a bit more complicated than the clip makes them out to be, and the best way to decide whether Jim was right or wrong is to watch the full movie.

Anyone with a Starz subscription will be able to watch Passengers on a few streaming services, including Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. However, for those who don’t want to spend $9.99 for a single movie, Passengers is also available on Apple TV and Fandango at Home for $3.99.

It’s unfortunate that Passengers isn’t already available on one of the major streaming services, but it’s not much of a surprise since the movie was seen as a bit of a disappointment upon release. While Pratt and Lawrence were praised for their performances and the movie brought in over $300 million at the worldwide box office, its story left something to be desired for critics and audience members alike. With social media getting its hands on the movie, though, it’s possible that the narrative around Passengers begins to change and it becomes a more important part of its stars’ resumes.

And that’s where to watch 2016’s Passengers.

