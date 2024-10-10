Where to Watch Dragon Ball Daima With Release Dates for English Dub

The world premiere for the English dub of Dragon Ball Daima is going to be bigger than anyone expected, and we cannot be any more excited about it! Keep reading to find out where you can catch the first three episodes of the most anticipated anime of the year.

Recommended Videos

Where and When Can We Watch Dragon Ball Daima English Dub?

Fathom Events is giving anime fans a chance to see the English dub of Dragon Ball Daima in theaters from November 10 to 12. The first three episodes will be available to watch in hundreds of theaters across the United States, and you can buy your tickets on October 11.

If you can’t make it to the theater, you can watch the Japanese and subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Hulu the day the English dub tickets go on sale on October 11.

The subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Hulu in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India.

There are 20 episodes slated for the first season of Dragon Ball Daima, but the time has yet to be announced for when fans can expect to watch the new anime series.

The series follows Goku and his friends, who are living peacefully on Earth when a wish made on the dragon ball causes demos to escape and corrupt it. The wish turns Goku and his friends into children, so Goku sets out with Kai to collect the dragon balls again and return to normal.

Mark your calendars for October 11 for the initial debut of Dragon Ball Daima and again for November 10 to 12! You do not want to miss this!

Along with Dragon Ball Daima, there are tons of other anime series set to release this fall. You can see all of them here on The Escapist Magazine.





The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy