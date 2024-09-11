Every Upcoming Anime Set For Fall 2024

Bleach, Dandadan, Re:Zero, and many more incredible shows are gearing up to release new episodes as part of the Fall 2024 anime season, and since it is shaping up to be so big, here’s a look at everything to look out for.
All Anime To Premiere During Fall 2024
Alongside the ongoing series that will continue releasing episodes during the Fall 2024 season, there are a ton of shows that are either entirely new or premiering new seasons during the closing months of 2025.
Whether you’re looking for a specific show, something new, or just what to watch each day as the next anime season kicks off, here’s every upcoming release separated by premiere date.
Sept. 28
Sept. 29
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Season 2)
Oct. 1
- I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History: The More of a Villainess I Become, the More the Prince Will Dote on Me
- Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Woe Is the Weakling Who Leads the Strongest Party
Oct. 2
- Re:Zero (Season 3)
- Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
- Acro Trip
- A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized
Oct. 3
- Dandadan
- Loner Life in Another World
- Negative Positive Angler
- Mecha-Ude
- 365 Days to the Wedding
- Trillion Game
- The Prince of Tennis: U-17 World Cup Semifinal
- Blue Box
Oct. 4
- Hamidashi Creative
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (Season 2)
- Duel Masters LOST
- Magilumiere Magical Girls
- The Story of the Girl Who Couldn’t Become a Wizard
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon (Season 5)
Oct. 5
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3
- Blue Lock (Season 2)
- How I Attended an All-Guy’s Mixer
- Blue Exorcist – Beyond the Snow Saga
- Tonbo! (Season 2)
- The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors (Season 2)
- Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
- A Story of a Girl that Was Unable to Become a Mage, Mahonare
- Demon Lord, Retry! R
Oct. 6
- Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 2)
- Ranma ½
- Love Live! Superstar!! (Season 3)
- You Are Ms. Servant
- The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest
- Murai in Love
- If My Wife Became an Elementary School Student
Oct. 7
- After-School Hanako-kun Part 2
- Ron Kamonhashi’s Forbidden Deductions (Season 2)
- Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
Oct. 8
- Natsume’s Book of Friends (Season 7)
- A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!, I Started Being a Teacher for a Youkai School!
Oct. 9
- The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
Oct. 10
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
- Nina the Starry Bride
Oct. 11
- Good Bye, Dragon Life
- Dragon Ball Daima
Oct. 13
- Shangri-La Frontier (Season 2)
Oct. 14
Oct. 19
- Ao no Miburo
TBA
The following shows will premiere during the Fall 2024 anime season, however, at the time of publishing they do not have an exact release date announced. Once we have more information this article will be updated.
- Rurouni Kenshin (Season 2)
- Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (Season 2)
- Maou 2099
- The Blue Wolves of Mibu
- The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan
- Haigakura
- KamiErabi GOD.app (Season 2)
- Noble Farmer (Season 2)
- Kagaku x Bouken Survival!
These shows will be released on Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE, or other anime streaming services throughout October.
Published: Sep 11, 2024 01:01 am