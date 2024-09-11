Image Credit: Bethesda
Every Upcoming Anime Set For Fall 2024

There's a ton of new and returning favorites.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Sep 11, 2024 01:01 am

Bleach, Dandadan, Re:Zero, and many more incredible shows are gearing up to release new episodes as part of the Fall 2024 anime season, and since it is shaping up to be so big, here’s a look at everything to look out for.

All Anime To Premiere During Fall 2024

Alongside the ongoing series that will continue releasing episodes during the Fall 2024 season, there are a ton of shows that are either entirely new or premiering new seasons during the closing months of 2025.

Whether you’re looking for a specific show, something new, or just what to watch each day as the next anime season kicks off, here’s every upcoming release separated by premiere date.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War character poster for anime

Sept. 28

Sept. 29

  • As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Season 2)

Oct. 1

Oct. 2

  • Re:Zero (Season 3)
  • Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
  • Acro Trip
  • A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized

Oct. 3

Oct. 4

Oct. 5

Oct. 6

Oct. 7

  • After-School Hanako-kun Part 2
  • Ron Kamonhashi’s Forbidden Deductions (Season 2)
  • Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii

Oct. 8

  • Natsume’s Book of Friends (Season 7)
  • A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!, I Started Being a Teacher for a Youkai School!

Oct. 9

  • The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

Oct. 10

Oct. 11

Oct. 13

Oct. 14

Oct. 19

  • Ao no Miburo

TBA

Rurouni Kenshin reboot season 2 promotional artwork

The following shows will premiere during the Fall 2024 anime season, however, at the time of publishing they do not have an exact release date announced. Once we have more information this article will be updated.

  • Rurouni Kenshin (Season 2)
  • Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (Season 2)
  • Maou 2099
  • The Blue Wolves of Mibu
  • The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan
  • Haigakura
  • KamiErabi GOD.app (Season 2)
  • Noble Farmer (Season 2)
  • Kagaku x Bouken Survival!

These shows will be released on Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE, or other anime streaming services throughout October.

