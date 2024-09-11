Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime & Manga

When Does Demon Lord, Retry! R Release?

October is looking stacked with new anime.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 10:41 pm

Demon Lord, Retry! R is set to join the stacked Fall 2024 anime season lineup. Starting as a light novel series turned manga, this is one that you won’t want to miss, and if you’re looking to tune in on day one, here’s when it will arrive.

Demon Lord, Retry! R Release Date

Trailer screenshot from Demon Lord Retry R

Demon Lord, Retry! R is set to premiere on Oct. 5, 2024. The release date for the show was shared alongside a new trailer and further details about the TV anime on Sept. 10.

A synopsis for the upcoming anime series was revealed with the announcement which reveals that the story will follow Akira Oono who enters the Infinity Game as Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. He moves away from his post as final boss and instead goes on a quest to find a way back to the real world. No episode count for the upcoming anime has been shared.

The anime will adapt the Demon Lord, Retry! R manga with visuals from Studio Gekkou under the guidance of director Kazoumi Koga. Alongside him will be Katsuhiko Takayama, Minori Homura, and SUPA Love providing composition, character designs, and music. The opening theme for Demon Lord, Retry! R is “Ashita Sekai ga Owaru Toshite mo” by ASCA. Alongside this track, the closing song will be MIMiNARI’s song “Clan Chic feat. Yuho Kitazawa.”

There are 10 light novel volumes in the Demon Lord, Retry! series. Alongside this, there is also a manga adaption, so if you want to check out the series before the anime is officially here then you’ve got multiple options.

There’s a lot of anime set to debut during the Fall 2024 season, but if you’re a fan of Isekai then Demon Lord, Retry! R is one that you should have on your radar. For now, the date to note down is Oct. 5, 2024.

Demon Lord Retry! R
