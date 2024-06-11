When Does the Mecha-Ude Anime Release?

When it comes to anime you don’t typically associate the genre with crowdfunding, but Mecha-Ude is breaking the mold as one of the most exciting releases set for 2024. This new series is right around the corner and here’s what we know about when it will arrive.

Image via TriF Studio

The highly anticipated Mecha-Ude manga is finally coming to screens around the world in October of 2024. Right now it isn’t clear exactly what day it will land, but it will be sometime in October so you can relax knowing 2024 is the year of Mecha-Ude.

Once we have details regarding exactly when the premiere will take place this article will be updated to reflect that. In the meantime, feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

Mecha-Ude is an anime original series that stemmed from a Kickstarter campaign all the way back in 2016. The series was created by Sae Okamoto alongside TriF Studio who have completed the full season set to air later this year.

The anime will star Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Hikaru, Tomokazu Sugita as Alma, Yu Shimamura as Aki, and Sinis & Dex voiced by Kaito Ishikawa, alongside many more voiceover talents. A cast list and fresh visuals were officially revealed on June 10, 2024, ahead of the release.

The story is centered around Hiakru, a school boy who meets Alma, a Mecha-Ude which is the term used for a mechanical race that combines with humans for battle and adventuring purposes. You can see how this premise plays out in the brand-new full-length trailer shared on YouTube.

If you want to get a grasp on the story before Mecha-Ude arrives there are multiple manga chapters that have been created that will introduce you to the characters, plot, and this incredible world. These are available to read via Azuki right now.

