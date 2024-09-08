Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga Episode Release Dates & Time

Blue Exorcist is back again for the Fall 2024 anime season bringing Beyond the Snow Saga to screens around the globe. So you don’t miss out on this upcoming story, here’s a look at when each episode is expected to arrive.

When Does Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga Release?

The first episode of Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga will be released on Oct. 5, 2024. From there episodes are expected each Saturday throughout the Fall 2024 anime season.

There are expected to be 12 episodes for the Beyond the Snow Saga Arc of Blue Exorcist and it will be followed by the Blue Night Saga in 2025. Here’s a look at the release dates for the episodes of Blue Exorcist to expect in cour one, Beyond the Snow Saga.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 5 Episode 2 Oct. 12 Episode 3 Oct. 19 Episode 4 Oct. 26 Episode 5 Nov. 2 Episode 6 Nov. 9 Episode 7 Nov. 16 Episode 8 Nov. 23 Episode 9 Nov. 30 Episode 10 Dec. 7 Episode 11 Dec. 14 Episode 12 Dec. 21

Should there be any episode delays or changes then the above table will be updated to remain current, so you can check back in the future to make sure you’re still in the loop. For now, the important date to remember is Oct. 5.

What Time Do New Episodes of Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga Release?

Episodes of Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga will be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Sundays, starting on Oct. 6. With this being the case, we expect to see them available to stream in the West shortly after this time, which will be Oct. 5 in the United States.

Once an exact release time is revealed then this article will be updated so you can set your clock and be ready to binge through each Blue Exorcist episode the moment it lands.

If you want to get ahead and read through Beyond the Snow Saga then you can always check out the Blue Exorcist manga which is available to read via the Viz Media website.

