Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga Episode Release Dates & Time

The perfect way to end 2024.
Published: Sep 8, 2024 07:23 pm

Blue Exorcist is back again for the Fall 2024 anime season bringing Beyond the Snow Saga to screens around the globe. So you don’t miss out on this upcoming story, here’s a look at when each episode is expected to arrive.

When Does Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga Release?

Blue Exorcist Beyond the Snow Saga keyart from poster

The first episode of Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga will be released on Oct. 5, 2024. From there episodes are expected each Saturday throughout the Fall 2024 anime season.

There are expected to be 12 episodes for the Beyond the Snow Saga Arc of Blue Exorcist and it will be followed by the Blue Night Saga in 2025. Here’s a look at the release dates for the episodes of Blue Exorcist to expect in cour one, Beyond the Snow Saga.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Oct. 5
Episode 2Oct. 12
Episode 3Oct. 19
Episode 4Oct. 26
Episode 5Nov. 2
Episode 6Nov. 9
Episode 7Nov. 16
Episode 8Nov. 23
Episode 9Nov. 30
Episode 10Dec. 7
Episode 11Dec. 14
Episode 12Dec. 21

Should there be any episode delays or changes then the above table will be updated to remain current, so you can check back in the future to make sure you’re still in the loop. For now, the important date to remember is Oct. 5.

What Time Do New Episodes of Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga Release?

Episodes of Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga will be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Sundays, starting on Oct. 6. With this being the case, we expect to see them available to stream in the West shortly after this time, which will be Oct. 5 in the United States.

Once an exact release time is revealed then this article will be updated so you can set your clock and be ready to binge through each Blue Exorcist episode the moment it lands.

If you want to get ahead and read through Beyond the Snow Saga then you can always check out the Blue Exorcist manga which is available to read via the Viz Media website.

