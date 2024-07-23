When Does Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga Release?

Blue Exorcist is finally coming back and the next new story in this series will be Beyond the Snow Saga. This new anime season is targeted to close out 2024, and here’s exactly when you can expect it to be released.

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga will premiere in October of 2024 and continue airing through the Fall anime season concluding in January. At this point the Blue Night Saga will begin to air, meaning you can expect two back-to-back seasons of Blue Exorcist.

Right now there is no exact date for the season’s release, but that information should be shared as we approach October and once we know for sure this article will be updated to reflect the new information. Check back closer to the release to find out all of the details.

Blue Exorcist has a long, but confusing anime journey, but now there’s more content to binge in this series than ever before. If you’ve not seen the previous seasons of Blue Exorcist, or simply need a reminder now is the best time to binge through as we await the arrival of Beyond the Snow Saga.

Alternatively, you can read the Blue Exorcist manga to get a grasp of what is coming as Beyond the Snow Saga will be based on the Blue Night Investigation arc from the series. This starts at Chapter 81, but if you’ve not read the manga before we suggest you start from Chapter One as some things differ from the anime.

Fortunately watching the Blue Exorcist anime is easier than it has ever been. Crunchyroll has every season of the show so far available to binge and will be the home of Beyond the Snow Saga when it lands, so it should become your go-to place for all things Blue Exorcist.

