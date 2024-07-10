How To Watch Blue Exorcist in Order

The Blue Exorcist franchise has been around for a long time and while it stems from an already incredible manga, the anime has had its fair share of changes. Whether you simply want to watch everything available or stick to the canon, here are the best watch orders for you.

Recommended Videos

Blue Exorcist Watch Order

If you’re looking to enjoy all of the Blue Exorcist content that you can then there are four seasons, multiple OVAs, and a movie to binge through.

The good news is that you can basically watch through these without stopping and it will be in almost the exact release order. Here’s how we would suggest watching the franchise including both manga and anime canon content.

Blue Exorcist (Season 1)

Blue Exorcist OVA: Runaway Kuro

Blue Exorcist: The Movie

Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga (Season 2)

Blue Exorcist OVA: Snake and Poison

Blue Exorcist OVA: Spy Game

Blue Exorcist Shimane Illuminati Saga (Season 3)

Blue Exorcist Beyond the Snow Saga (Season 4)

Following this watch order will give you all of the Blue Exorcist content available in an easy-to-follow order and that makes sense. Of course, there is the manga canon route if you’re looking for a more authentic story.

Blue Exorcist Canon Watch Order

For those that would prefer to stick with the content that is canon to the manga source material then there is a lot that you’ll need to cut out. In fact, not even all of Season 1 is considered canon.

Here’s how you can watch through so that you can stick close to the source material:

Blue Exorcist (Season 1) – Episodes 1 – 17

Blue Exorcist OVA: Runaway Kuro

Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga (Season 2)

Blue Exorcist Shimane Illuminati Saga (Season 3)

Blue Exorcist Beyond the Snow Saga (Season 4)

Episodes 18 onwards from Season 1 are completely original to the anime, and not worth watching if you want to stick with the story that was intended. Furthermore, while the movie does feature some canon aspects, the majority is not canon, so you can skip it.

The good news is that newer seasons of Blue Exorcist have all been canon so expect this watch order to get more simple going forward.

You can stream Blue Exorcist on Crunchyroll right now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy