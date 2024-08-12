When Does Arifureta Season 3 Release?

It’s been two years since fans got the last season of Arifureta, and now we finally have news of when there will be more content coming. Here’s the date that you’ll want to note down in anticipation of Arifureta Season 3.

When Does Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Release?

Season 3 of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest will premiere on Oct. 14, 2024. This next season will be handled by Studio Asread, and is expected to run for 16 episodes. That means you’ve got plenty of new action to look forward to.

The show will continue to adapt the story from the light novel source material picking up right after Season 2. The first season of the anime debuted in 2019 and its second aired between January and March 2022. That means Season 3 will continue to maintain the two-year break between seasons.

Most of the staff that worked on previous seasons of the show will return including Akira Iwanaga, Shoichi Sato, and Chika Kojima, so expect the same high level of direction, scriptwriting, and character design for the show’s third outing.

With 16 episodes, fans will get new episodes from October to January, so if you were looking for a way to ride out 2024 then watching Arifureta seems like a great option. Crunchyroll will stream the new season, and this shouldn’t be a surprise given that seasons one and two of Arifureta are available on the streaming service right now.

Given there is plenty of time before Season 3 gets here we’d suggest fans use the time to refresh their minds on the show by binging through all of the previous episodes again. In the meantime, the date to note down is Oct. 14, 2024, so be sure to mark that in your calendar and get ready for Arifureta to return.

