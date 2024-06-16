Arifureta Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

The anime adaptation of the light novel series Arifureta, by Ryo Shirakome with illustrations by Takayaki, is slated to return for its third season. Here is everything you need to know about Arifureta Season 3.

When Is the Release Window for Arifureta Season 3?

There is no concrete release date currently confirmed for Arifureta Season 3, but Crunchyroll, the anime series’ international streaming distributor, has set the third season premiere for some time in Fall 2024. This announcement came with a trailer for the upcoming season along with key art of Shea, Hajime, and Yue together in front of a castle under an ominously crimson moon.

The anime studio Asread will be animating Arifureta Season 3, with much of the preceding season’s crew expected to return for the production, including director Akira Iwanaga, screenwriter Shoichi Sato, and character designer Chika Kojima. Like the preceding seasons, Arifureta Season 3 is currently expected to be simulcast through Crunchyroll with the Japanese television broadcast.

Who Is in the Cast for Arifureta Season 3?

Just as much of the Arifureta Season 2 crew is expected to return for Season 3, the principal cast of both the original Japanese version and the official English-language dub by Crunchyroll are similarly expected to reprise their fan-favorite roles for the new season. The main characters expected to return in Arifureta Season 3, along with both their Japanese and English voice actors, are listed below:

Hajime Nagumo is played by Toshinari Fukamachi and Matt Shipman

Yue is played by Yūki Kuwahara and Tia Ballard

Shea Haulia is played by Minami Takahashi and Amanda Lee

Tio Klarus is played by Yoko Hikasa and Morgan Garrett

Kaori Shirasaki is played by Saori Ōnishi and Skyler McIntosh

Shizuku Yaegashi is played by Yumiri Hanamori and Kate Bristol

What Is the Plot of Arifureta Season 3?

The basic premise of Arifureta is that high schooler Hajime Nagumo and his classmates are transported to a medieval fantasy world where they each gain unique magical abilities. Hajime gains what’s considered a weaker power, the ability to transmute solid objects. After being betrayed by one of his classmates and left for dead in a dungeon, Hajime gains the ability to not only heal himself but grow stronger from the monsters he consumes. After befriending new allies, Hajime sets out to use his newfound ability to obtain power from other dungeons in the realm and eventually return home.

The first two seasons of Arifureta have adapted approximately the first six volumes of the light novel series, leaving eight volumes of currently published source material to be adapted. Moving into the seventh and eighth volumes of the light novel series, the third season is anticipated to follow Hajime’s complicated feelings for his formidable companion Shea as they venture towards the Empire’s capital after learning that it has been ransacked by demons.

Arifureta seasons 1 & 2 are streaming now on Crunchyroll.

