When Does Negative Positive Angler Release?

Ryan Galloway
Published: Sep 10, 2024 06:48 pm

In a season where there is an abundance of returning shows, Negative Positive Angler is bringing something fresh. If you’ve never thought of watching a fishing anime then Negative Positive Angler might be the one that draws you in, and here’s what we know about exactly when it will arrive.

Negative Positive Angler Release Date

Negative Positive Angler trailer screenshot of friend group

Negative Positive Angler is bringing fishing action to screens starting Oct. 3. The series will then be released weekly, so expect to see the catch each week throughout the Fall 2024 anime season.

This series is unique amongst others airing this Fall as it is completely anime original meaning that there’s no manga or light novel source material being adapted here. For that reason, all we know about the story is the synopsis that was shared with its announcement.

The story of Negative Positive Angler will follow Tsunehiro Sasaki whose life has hit rock bottom due to depression, debt, and being given just two years to live. After an accident sees him thrown into the sea, Sasaki gets a new obsession, fishing.

The series will be handled by Studio NUT with direction from Yutaka Uemura. Some of the cast has also been unveiled which includes Mutsuki Iwanaka as the leading character Sasaki, Fairouz Ai voicing Hana Ayukawa, and Takaaki Tsutsujimori voiced by Kaito Ishikawa. Expect more of the show’s cast to be announced as we get closer to the show’s debut.

If you’re eager to get a glimpse at what’s coming there is an official trailer for Negative Positive Angler available to watch on YouTube that highlights the incredible fishing action. It can also be found on the show’s official X account.

Alongside Negative Positive Angler there are plenty of other gems to binge during the Fall 2024 anime season, and you can get all the information you need regarding them too here at Escapist Magazine.

Negative Positive Angler
