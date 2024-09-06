Uzumaki Anime Episode Release Dates & Time

Uzumaki is one of the most bizarre anime series set to release as part of the Fall 2024 season, but it’s something that everyone needs to watch. So that you can keep up as it airs, here’s a look at the release dates for each episode.

When Does Uzumaki Release?

The anime adaption of Junji Ito’s manga, Uzumaki will premiere on Sept. 28, 2024. The premiere will be followed by three more episodes released weekly first on Adult Swim before being made available on Max.

Here is the date that each of these episodes is expected to debut on broadcast TV.

Episode Date Episode 1 Sept. 28 Episode 2 Oct. 5 Episode 3 Oct. 12 Episode 4 Oct. 19

With just four episodes it is unlikely that there will be any delays for Uzumaki, but if a delay does happen then feel free to check back here as this article will be kept updated.

What Time Are New Episodes of Uzumaki Released?

Uzumaki will premiere new episodes on Adult Swim at 12:30 am ET on Sept. 28, 2024. The broadcast release will be followed by episodes arriving on the Max streaming service the following day.

Given that there will be a delay between its broadcast and streaming debuts we suggest trying your best to avoid spoilers as they will likely be shared on social media right after it airs. If you live in a region that does not have Max access then your best bet will be the check the streaming equivalent that typically broadcasts Adult Swim programming.

Uzumaki looks to bring Junji Ito’s iconic manga work to life on screen for the first time, and all of the trailer footage suggests that this has been done masterfully. Whether you’re a fan of the source material or just a horror aficionado you won’t want to miss Uzumaki when it arrives later in 2024.

