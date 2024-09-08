When Does Duel Masters LOST Release?

Duel Masters LOST is set to be the next release in the ever-growing Duel Masters universe and its release is right around the corner. So you can make your plans and check it out on day one, here’s exactly when the upcoming series will premiere.

Recommended Videos

Duel Masters LOST will premiere on Oct. 4, 2024, and is expected to air episodes through the end of 2024. The best part is that episodes of the anime will be streamed directly to the Duel Masters YouTube channel.

It isn’t exactly clear how many episodes of Duel Masters LOST there will be, however, you will be able to catch them all on the YouTube channel, so make sure that you’re subscribed and ready for them to arrive.

Duel Masters LOST is a new take on the Duel Masters WIN story. This time, Win Kirifuda has been defeated and lost his memories as a result, it is a more sinister take on the 2022 series that fans know and love but is still based on the original manga by Shigenobu Matsumoto.

The Duel Masters universe continues to grow with the upcoming release of LOST. While it will be the furthest we’ve explored in the timeline, it is also another alternate universe story so you don’t need to have seen the previous seasons to understand what is going down. However, now might be the perfect time to binge through the franchise once again, and we’ve got the perfect watch order for you to follow.

If you’re eager to get a glimpse at Duel Masters LOST before it’s here then you can check out a trailer for the upcoming series available on YouTube now. That’s all you need to know about the upcoming show, just make sure you mark down Oct. 4 in your calendar so you don’t miss out.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy