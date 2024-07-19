Duel Masters original anime screenshot displaying card
How To Watch Duel Masters & Its Movies In Order

There's a lot to get through.
Duel Masters is one of the longest-running card-fighting anime series ever and there’s no slowing down with a new season set to release in 2024. Before it arrives, here’s a look at the best way to catch up on everything so far.

Duel Masters Watch Order

Duel Masters Versus anime keyart poster image

Watching Duel Masters in order might seem tricky due to the sheer amount of content and different stories being told, however, it is actually much more simple. The best way to enjoy Duel Masters is in release order.

If you’re new to the franchise here’s a look at what that will look like so that you can follow along and enjoy everything this card game anime has to offer.

  • Duel Masters
  • Duel Masters Charge
  • Duel Masters: Curse of the Death Phoenix (Movie)
  • Zero Duel Masters
  • Duel Masters Zero
  • Duel Masters Cross
  • Duel Masters: Lunatic God Saga (Movie)
  • Duel Masters Cross Shock
  • Duel Masters: Blazing Bonds XX
  • Duel Masters Victory
  • Duel Masters Victory V
  • Duel Masters Victory V3
  • Duel Masters Versus
  • Duel Masters Versus Revolution
  • Duel Masters: Hamukatsu and Dogiragon’s Great Curry Bread Adventure 3D (Short Film)
  • Duel Masters Versus Revolution Final
  • Duel Masters (2017)
  • Duel Masters! 
  • Duel Masters!!
  • Duel Masters King
  • Duel Masters King!
  • Duel Masters King Max
  • Duel Masters Win
  • Duel Masters Win: Duel Wars
  • Duel Masters LOST

There are multiple universes within the Duel Masters anime canon, including a refresh that took place in 2017, so don’t be confused. Duel Masters Victory marks the conclusion of the original manga’s story and continues its own story until the refresh in 2017. This refresh continues until Duel Masters Win, which tells its own story.

For this reason, Duel Masters can be separated into four key stories. The first starts with Duel Masters and ends with the movie Duel Masters: Blazing Bonds XX. The next begins with Victory and ends with Duel Masters Versus Revolution Final. The third begins at the refresh with Duel Masters (2017) and concludes with Duel Masters King Max. And lastly, Duel Masters Win which takes place at the same time as the upcoming series Duel Masters LOST.

Hopefully, this provides enough content to help you get started and begin binging through Duel Masters today.

