How To Watch Duel Masters & Its Movies In Order

Duel Masters is one of the longest-running card-fighting anime series ever and there’s no slowing down with a new season set to release in 2024. Before it arrives, here’s a look at the best way to catch up on everything so far.

Duel Masters Watch Order

Watching Duel Masters in order might seem tricky due to the sheer amount of content and different stories being told, however, it is actually much more simple. The best way to enjoy Duel Masters is in release order.

If you’re new to the franchise here’s a look at what that will look like so that you can follow along and enjoy everything this card game anime has to offer.

Duel Masters

Duel Masters Charge

Duel Masters: Curse of the Death Phoenix (Movie)

Zero Duel Masters

Duel Masters Zero

Duel Masters Cross

Duel Masters: Lunatic God Saga (Movie)

Duel Masters Cross Shock

Duel Masters: Blazing Bonds XX

Duel Masters Victory

Duel Masters Victory V

Duel Masters Victory V3

Duel Masters Versus

Duel Masters Versus Revolution

Duel Masters: Hamukatsu and Dogiragon’s Great Curry Bread Adventure 3D (Short Film)

Duel Masters Versus Revolution Final

Duel Masters (2017)

Duel Masters!

Duel Masters!!

Duel Masters King

Duel Masters King!

Duel Masters King Max

Duel Masters Win

Duel Masters Win: Duel Wars

Duel Masters LOST

There are multiple universes within the Duel Masters anime canon, including a refresh that took place in 2017, so don’t be confused. Duel Masters Victory marks the conclusion of the original manga’s story and continues its own story until the refresh in 2017. This refresh continues until Duel Masters Win, which tells its own story.

For this reason, Duel Masters can be separated into four key stories. The first starts with Duel Masters and ends with the movie Duel Masters: Blazing Bonds XX. The next begins with Victory and ends with Duel Masters Versus Revolution Final. The third begins at the refresh with Duel Masters (2017) and concludes with Duel Masters King Max. And lastly, Duel Masters Win which takes place at the same time as the upcoming series Duel Masters LOST.

Hopefully, this provides enough content to help you get started and begin binging through Duel Masters today.

