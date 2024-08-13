When Does I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History Release?

The Fall 2024 anime season is unbelievably stacked and one new series making its debut is I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History. Whether you’ve read the light novel series, or are a completely new fan, here’s when the anime will be available to you.

Recommended Videos

The anime for Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo, or I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History is set to premiere on Oct. 1, 2024. This will make the series one of the first shows the arrive kickstarting the Fall 2024 anime season.

Right now the broadcast time hasn’t yet been confirmed, so while its Japan release date is set in stone, it could be a day earlier or later in the United States due to time differences. It also hasn’t yet been confirmed where the show will be available to stream, but you can expect to find out in the coming weeks as we approach its premiere.

This upcoming Isekai series is based on the light novel series from Izumi Okido. While the story had previously received a manga adaption, this will be the first time that the story is told on screen. Its anime is produced by Maho Film and from the looks of its first trailer it seems to be of incredible quality.

Some of the anime’s Japanese cast members have been confirmed, and these include the following stars:

Kanna Nakamura as Alicia Williams

Kaito Ishikawa as Duke Seeker

Rie Takahashi as Jill

Hiroshi Yanaka as Will

Manaka Iwami as Liz Cather

Roya Osaka as Albert Williams

Kohei Amasaki as Alan Williams

Hakuri Ishiya as Henry Williams

Kent Ito as Eric Hudson

Ayumu Murase as Finn Smith

Shoya Chiba as Gale Evans

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Curtis Kenwood

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Arnold Williams

Takehito Koyasu as Luke Seeker

That’s everything there is to know about I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History so far, but the important date to note down is going to be Oct. 1, so make sure you’re ready for this story to kick off.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy