When Does Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 Release?

One of the most popular ongoing fantasy anime series around, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon is coming back for its fifth season. Here’s everything we know so far about when Season 5 will arrive.

Image via J.C. Staff

Season 5 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon will premiere in the Fall of 2024. Right now there is no exact release date, however, it will be landing sometime between October and December, so look forward to more action at the back end of the year.

This new season is called The Goddess of Bountiful Harvests Arc, and will, as usual, adapt its story from the popular light novel series. Season 5 will introduce new characters, some of which have already been showcased including Bell Cranel, Syr Flover, and Hestia.

You can get a sneak peek at what’s to come thanks to a new trailer for the upcoming season shared via Warner Bros. Japan YouTube channel.

You can expect to find Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Streaming on HIDIVE when Season 5 arrives. You can also check out all of the action so far on the platform as seasons one to four are available in full right now. You can also stream seasons two and three via Crunchyroll if you would prefer.

If you want to fill the void and enjoy Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon while we all wait for Season 5 then you can always read the light novel source material. Originally written by Fujino Omori, you can purchase these books in English through Yen Press.

Once we have an official release date for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 this article will be updated, so feel free to check back later.

