Blue Box Anime Episode Release Dates & Time

Here are the important dates.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Sep 8, 2024 06:38 pm

Blue Box is finally getting its own anime series, and it is expected to be one of the highlights from an already stacked Fall 2024 anime season. If you’re a fan of the manga, or simply looking for something new to watch, here’s when episodes will be released.

When Does Blue Box Release?

The first episode of Blue Box will premiere on Oct. 3, 2024. From then on, new episodes of the anime will be released via Netflix each week.

Netflix has yet to confirm how many episodes will be included in the first season of the anime, but many expect there to be at least 12. Here are the dates on which episodes are expected to land.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1Oct. 3
Episode 2Oct. 10
Episode 3Oct. 17
Episode 4Oct. 24
Episode 5Oct. 31
Episode 6Nov. 7
Episode 7Nov. 14
Episode 8Nov. 21
Episode 9Nov. 28
Episode 10Dec. 5
Episode 11Dec. 12
Episode 12Dec. 19

Once we have confirmation of how many episodes Blue Box will get then the above table will be updated. Furthermore, if there are any delays between episodes we will keep the table up-to-date so feel free to check back as the show is airing.

What Time Do New Episodes of Blue Box Release?

Anime fans can expect to see Blue Box land on Netflix at 12:00 am PT each Thursday as that is typically when the streaming service updates its library and adds new content. 

This series is set to air weekly, so you won’t be able to binge through it all on day one like other Netflix shows, instead make sure you’re back to tune into the adventure each Thursday. If you’d like to get ahead before the anime drops, you can read the Blue Box manga via Viz Media now.

