Blue Box Anime Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and More

The romantic comedy sports manga Blue Box, created by Kouji Miura, is being adapted into an anime series in 2024. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Blue Box anime, including the release window, where to watch the trailer, and who has been announced for the voice cast.

What Is the Release Window for Blue Box?

The Blue Box anime is currently set for an October 2024 release window, with no specific premiere date currently announced at the time of this writing. The series will be aired through the Japanese network TBS and simulcast internationally on Netflix, with these distribution plans confirmed at Anime Expo 2024. It is currently unknown how many episodes the inaugural season of Blue Box will run for.

The anime series is planned and produced by TMS Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film. The series will be directed by Yūichirō Yano, who previously worked on Lupin III, with Yūko Kakihara overseeing the adaptation’s scripting, and Miho Tanino handling character designs based on the original Blue Box manga artwork by Miura.

Where Can I Watch the Trailer for Blue Box?

So far, there have been two trailers for the Blue Box anime series, one released in December 2023, shortly after the official series announcement the preceding month, and one released in late June 2024 ahead of more details surfacing about the series at Anime Expo 2024. Both trailers are available to stream on YouTube through TMS Entertainment’s official channel.

For those looking to prepare for Blue Box’s debut in October 2024, VIZ Media has the official English-language translation publishing rights to the manga series, releasing both digital and print volumes. The series remains ongoing, with over 150 chapters currently published in Japan and twelve volumes published in North America, with more on the way.

Who Is in the Cast for Blue Box?

The main voice cast for Blue Box has gradually been unveiled by the production ahead of the release window, bringing the memorable ensemble of lovestruck high school athletes to life. There currently is no news on plans regarding foreign dubs, including an English-language dub, of the Blue Box anime. Here is the main voice cast for the original Japanese version of Blue Box.

Taika Inomata is played by Shōya Chiba

Chinatsu Kano is played by Reina Ueda

Hina Chono is played by Akari Kitō

Kyo Kasahara is played by Chiaki Kobayashi

Kengo Haryū is played by Yuma Uchida

