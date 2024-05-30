Where to Watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Whether it’s thanks to the catchy opening theme song that went viral or the incredible Harry Potter-inspired action, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is more popular than ever. If you haven’t yet checked out the anime series for yourself, here is where you can stream or buy Mashle right now.

How to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Image via Crunchyroll

You can stream both seasons of Mashle: Magic and Musles on Crunchyroll. This is the only streaming home for the series at the time of writing this and both seasons are available to stream in dubbed or subbed.

If you don’t want to use Crunchyroll then your only option will be to purchase the series from an online storefront. Right now two places have Mashle available to purchase and those are iTunes and the Microsoft Store. Both of these sellers have the two seasons up for grabs, however, prices may vary.

Outside of these the only other way to stream Mashle is with the Crunchyroll expansion to an Amazon Prime account. This will basically give you access to some of the Crunchyroll library at a small increase to your regular Prime membership fee. Fortunately, there is a seven-day trial available if you haven’t yet given it a go.

Sadly there are no official physical releases of the Mashle anime yet so don’t expect to find the show in stores. Perhaps with the show’s popularity growing, we will get a physical release in the future but for now, your only option is going to be digital.

Mashle fans finally got confirmation that the show will be getting a third installment after gaining a huge following with Season 2. It isn’t clear whether this will be Season 3 or some kind of feature-length addition, but the main thing is that Mashle isn’t going away anytime soon.

