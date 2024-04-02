Category:
Anime & Manga

Will There Be a Season 3 of Mashle?

We all want more magic... and muscles.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 08:31 pm
Mash, Lance, Lemon, Dot, Finn
Image via Crunchyroll

We’ve all seen the comparisons, Harry Potter but anime, trust us Mashle is much more than just a J.K. Rowling rip-off. The series from Hajime Komoto invites audiences into a magical world with one unlikely trump card, muscles. With the end of season two already here fans are left asking the question, will there be more Mashle?

Recommended Videos

Has Mashle been renewed for season 3?

mashle header
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Right now Mashle has not been renewed for a third season, but given the popularity of its second, we’d expect this announcement to be coming. While its first season might not have been the mega-hit that A-1 Pictures was hoping for, thanks to season two’s catchy opening theme, Mashle has never been bigger than it is now.

Another reason that we expect more Mashle is the fact that we’ve still got a lot more story to tell. The Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc might be over, but there are still two more major arcs to go. Should this third season come to fruition we expect it to cover all of the Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc, but there’s need to be a fourth season to adapt the fourth and final arc Eclipse.

Plans in entertainment are always changing and this change can be rapid, but don’t fret! Once we have official news regarding what’s next for Mashle this article will be updated to keep you looped in. In the meantime, if you want to continue the story without waiting for the anime Mashle can be read from start to finish via the manga. If you plan on doing this and have watched up until the end of season two then jump in at chapter 75 and continue until you’ve exhausted everything this magic world has to offer.

Post Tag:
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Is the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Global Release?
Megumi Jogo Phantom Parade
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Mobile Gaming
Mobile Gaming
When Is the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Global Release?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Where To Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed
16 Years Later, Naruto: Shippuden Is the Best and Worst of Shonen Anime
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Where To Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Order
Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Order
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Is the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Global Release?
Megumi Jogo Phantom Parade
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Mobile Gaming
Mobile Gaming
When Is the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Global Release?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Where To Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed
16 Years Later, Naruto: Shippuden Is the Best and Worst of Shonen Anime
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Where To Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Order
Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Order
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 1, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]