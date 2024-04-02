Will There Be a Season 3 of Mashle?

We’ve all seen the comparisons, Harry Potter but anime, trust us Mashle is much more than just a J.K. Rowling rip-off. The series from Hajime Komoto invites audiences into a magical world with one unlikely trump card, muscles. With the end of season two already here fans are left asking the question, will there be more Mashle?

Has Mashle been renewed for season 3?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Right now Mashle has not been renewed for a third season, but given the popularity of its second, we’d expect this announcement to be coming. While its first season might not have been the mega-hit that A-1 Pictures was hoping for, thanks to season two’s catchy opening theme, Mashle has never been bigger than it is now.

Another reason that we expect more Mashle is the fact that we’ve still got a lot more story to tell. The Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc might be over, but there are still two more major arcs to go. Should this third season come to fruition we expect it to cover all of the Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc, but there’s need to be a fourth season to adapt the fourth and final arc Eclipse.

Plans in entertainment are always changing and this change can be rapid, but don’t fret! Once we have official news regarding what’s next for Mashle this article will be updated to keep you looped in. In the meantime, if you want to continue the story without waiting for the anime Mashle can be read from start to finish via the manga. If you plan on doing this and have watched up until the end of season two then jump in at chapter 75 and continue until you’ve exhausted everything this magic world has to offer.

