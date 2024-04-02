Where To Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed

Naruto Shippuden is one of the most iconic anime series ever and while the best way to watch it is subbed let’s be honest, we don’t always want to read subtitles and that’s where the dub comes in. Dubbed anime has a bad reputation but Naruto Shippuden’s dub is surprisingly watchable, however, it’s something that you might have trouble finding. Fortunately, if you know where to look you can enjoy most of this show in English.

Recommended Videos

How to stream Naruto Shippuden dubbed

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

The only place to stream dubbed episodes of Naruto Shippuden is Hulu. The Disney-owned streaming service has almost all of the show’s run in English, but the plan is for the entire thing to be available on the service dubbed before 2025.

Unfortunately, international fans who can’t use Hulu might have a little trouble. There don’t seem to be any streaming alternatives out there unless you’re happy to watch it subbed, which is available on Crunchyroll. However, you can watch it dubbed if you’re happy to spend a little cash.

iTunes, Amazon, and YouTube all offer dubbed episodes of Naruto Shippuden to purchase at varying prices. Of course, when you’re talking about 500 episodes it is not going to be cheap and for that reason, we’d suggest investing in the media physically rather than digitally. Naruto Shippuden is available in full on DVD so it might be easiest to start your physical collection.

Whatever option you choose, there are ways to enjoy this iconic series in English, and who knows, it could come to a different streaming service like Netflix in the future.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more