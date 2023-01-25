Star Trek: Picard launched as one of the most exciting things to happen to Star Trek since Klingons got their forehead wrinkles, but over the last two seasons, the series has proven to be nothing but a letdown. However, a third and final season is all cued up and fans are getting pretty excited about it, as it will be the first season to bring back nearly the entire bridge crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation. This includes LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner all joining Patrick Stewart for the new season. So here is where and when to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3.

This Is the Streaming Service Where You Can Watch Star Trek: Picard Season 3

The place you can watch the show is the same place that all Star Trek now resides: Paramount+. That is the only home of Star Trek: Picard unless you want to wait it out and buy the series when it releases on Blu-ray. While Paramount did bring Star Trek: Discovery to CBS at one point to help gin up viewers, it hasn’t put any of the other Trek shows on broadcast TV, meaning it’s very unlikely you’ll ever see the show anywhere but Paramount+.

If you haven’t already, make sure you check out the teaser for the third season, which gives us all a look at everyone in their old age and in new uniforms, including a very striking Dorn as Worf. You can also watch the full trailer, which features the return of classic villains Lore, Vadic, and Moriarty.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 16, and that’s where you can watch it.