Smiling Friends is not just Adult Swim’s biggest hit in years, this show is also one of the best-animated comedies on the air right now. So you can learn what the hype is about, here’s where to watch Smiling Friends today.

Where Can I Stream Smiling Friends?

Screenshot via Adult Swim

Smiling Friends is available to stream in the US on HBO Max. The show can also be streamed via Adult Swim’s website, however, both of these services are region locked so for most people around the world your options are going to be limited.

If you are in a place that doesn’t have access to the above then you will need to purchase Smiling Friends in order to watch it. Fortunately, there are multiple places from which it can be purchased. Most notably the series is available on iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play. Of course, episodes of the series will cost a small amount, but if you purchase a whole season it can be quite a bit cheaper.

Ultimately these are the only options to watch Smiling Friends at the time of publishing but the good news is that streaming services are always changing their offerings. This means that while it is on HBO Max now, it may become available on other streaming services around the globe in the future. Should this happen then we will update this article to keep people in the loop as to where it can be enjoyed.

There are two seasons of Smiling Friends with the second being on the air at the time of writing. Most places that have the show available do offer every episode that has been released so far so you won’t need to worry about switching services to watch it all.

Make sure to check back at a later date to see where Smiling Friends is available next.

